Alco poll shows Conservatives lead with 6.2%

Ruling New Democracy enjoys a 6.2-point lead over main opposition SYRIZA, according to an opinion poll conducted by Alco, on behalf of broadcaster Alpha.

If elections were held now, 31.6% of respondents said they would vote for conservative New Democracy, 25.4% for leftist SYRIZA, 8.9% for the center-left PASOK, 6.1% for the Communist Party (KKE), 3.8% for the natinalist Greek Solution party, and 3.7% for ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25. The National Party, an extreme-right group founded by jailed former Golden Dawn official Ilias Kasidiaris, garners 3.2%. The undecided vote stands at 11.2%.