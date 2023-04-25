NEWS

Sparks fly between ruling ND and SYRIZA over debate

The disagreements about the composition of the debate between party leaders has sparked a clash between ruling New Democracy and main opposition SYRIZA.

The conservatives insist all political leaders must take part to hear the positions of the parliamentary parties at the same time, while leftist SYRIZA wants a one-on-one between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsiptas.

“The views of all parties must be heard and also SYRIZA must explain to us the inconsistency of its position that it is in favor of a coalition government but wants a debate between the two leaders,” said government spokesman Akis Skertsos.

SYRIZA accused Mitsotakis of posing the dilemma to the electorate to choose whether they want him or Tsipras as PM, but “feared” facing him in a one-on-one debate.  

“Mr Mitsotakis is once again running away from the televised confrontation with Alexis Tsipras,” claimed party spokesperson Popi Tsapanidou.

