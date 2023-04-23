First Greeks evacuated from Sudan

Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan, April 17. [Reuters]

A first group of Greek citizens has been evacuated from Sudan and taken to Djibouti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The group includes the two injured individuals, the ministry says.

Following is part of the ministry statement:

“Following the continuous communications of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the safe release of Greek citizens from Sudan, the first group of Greek citizens, including the two injured, left Sudan, with the help of France, and is on a flight with destination Djibouti. The Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, was informed of this fact.

The Ambassador of Greece in Ethiopia and the Honorary Consul of our country in Djibouti are already there to welcome the Greek citizens and provide any assistance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his thanks to his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, as well as to the French Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, for France’s substantial assistance in the safe removal of the aforementioned Greeks from Sudan.

The process and coordination with EU partners and allies for the release of the remaining Greeks and their family members is ongoing.”