First group of Greeks evacuated from Sudan make it home

The first group of Greeks and their families being evacuated from war-torn Sudan arrived at the Elefsina air base west of Athens on Tuesday morning.

A Hellenic Air Force transport plane brought the 13 Greeks and four spouses of different nationalities, who had been taken to Djibouti and from there to Egypt before being flown back home.

The passengers include three children and a man who recently underwent surgery for injuries to his legs.

A second operation is also under way to get a Greek man back to the country as soon as possible, as he needs to undergo surgery. His condition is described as serious yet stable.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that seven more Greek citizens had departed Sudan and arrived at Aqaba in Jordan.

Dozens of Greeks remain stranded in Sudan.

  

War

