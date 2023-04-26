NEWS

Purple jellyfish sightings in Ionian Sea cause concern

Concern has been raised about purple jellyfish (Pelagia noctiluca) resurfacing in several areas of the country and particularly in the northern Ionian Sea. 

However, it is considered premature for conclusions regarding the summer.

According to the iNaturalist Jellyfish of Greece digital platform, the species with an unpleasant sting has been spotted north and east of Corfu.

“So far there have been four sightings from Corfu. On April 19 in the Anemomylos area several purple jellyfish were spotted, which based on their coloration appear to be young and we expect activity in the coming period,” said Christos Taklis, manager of the Greek Biodiversity Observatory. He said sea areas mainly off Corfu and Paxos were tested last year in particular by the great presence of purple jellyfish populations, which to a significant extent remained during the winter.

In the Aegean, evidence of purple jellyfish is sporadic this year. “We don’t have a new colony,” Taklis said. 

