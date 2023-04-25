Ten more Greeks evacuated from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the evacuation of ten more Greeks from Sudan Tuesday.

The ten boarded German planes and have arrived in Amman, Jordan.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his warm thanks to his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, for her country’s aid to the efforts to evacuate (Greeks) from Sudan,” the ministry announcement says, adding that efforts to evacuate others continue “in close coordination with our EU partners and our allies.”

It was announced earlier Tuesday that seven more Greeks, two of them in need of medical treatment had left Sudan by road, arriving in Aswan, Egypt. A total of 43 had been evacuated by Tuesday afternoon, with at least 80 more still stranded in the capital Khartoum, while fighting between two military factions continues despite a truce brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US.