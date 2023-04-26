NEWS

Turks evacuated from Sudan arrive in Istanbul

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22. [AP]

The first Turkish civilians evacuated from Sudan returned to Turkey on Wednesday, with more than 100 people arriving by plane at Istanbul Airport, Reuters footage showed.

The Turks came from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, where they had arrived overland from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

Several more flights were expected later on Wednesday to evacuate the remaining Turkish citizens crossing to Ethiopia from Sudan.

Fighting flared anew in Sudan late on Tuesday despite a ceasefire declaration by the warring factions as more people fled Khartoum and former officials, including one facing international war crimes charges, left prison.

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan has called on both sides in Sudan to end conflict and return to negotiations.[Reuters]

Turkey Security War

