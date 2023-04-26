Mitsotakis to present New Democracy policy program

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of New Democracy and prime minister of Greece, will on Wednesday present his party’s policy program at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center ahead of the May 21 elections. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition party, will visit Itea in the Fokida region of central Greece. Meanwhile, Nikos Androulakis, the leader of PASOK, will meet with health workers at Georgios Gennimatas hospital in the capital city.

According to an opinion poll released Tuesday, New Democracy is leading left-wing SYRIZA by 6.5 percent in voting intentions.