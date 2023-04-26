NEWS

Mitsotakis to present New Democracy policy program

Mitsotakis to present New Democracy policy program

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of New Democracy and prime minister of Greece, will on Wednesday present his party’s policy program at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Center ahead of the May 21 elections. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition party, will visit Itea in the Fokida region of central Greece. Meanwhile, Nikos Androulakis, the leader of PASOK, will meet with health workers at Georgios Gennimatas hospital in the capital city.

According to an opinion poll released Tuesday, New Democracy is leading left-wing SYRIZA by 6.5 percent in voting intentions.

Politics Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sparks fly between ruling ND and SYRIZA over debate
NEWS

Sparks fly between ruling ND and SYRIZA over debate

ND releases first campaign ad ahead of May 21 vote
NEWS

ND releases first campaign ad ahead of May 21 vote

Lists, party programs take center stage
NEWS

Lists, party programs take center stage

Decree formally launches election campaign
NEWS

Decree formally launches election campaign

Far right may run in different guise
NEWS

Far right may run in different guise

Greek president approves PM request for May 21 election
NEWS

Greek president approves PM request for May 21 election