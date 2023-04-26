Rail regulator to summons railway companies to hearing

Firrefighters and rescuers supported by three cranes, search the wreckage of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday. [AP]

The Regulatory Authority for Railways (RAS) has announced that it is summoning the Hellenic Railways (OSE) and Hellenic Train to a hearing for alleged violations that led to the February 28 railway disaster at Tempe after completing an investigation into the collision.

According to sources, the investigation revealed irregularities in both the training of the stationmaster on duty at the time of the accident and his transfer to the position (due to his age). It also found that safety protocols were not followed by both the stationmaster and the train driver.

Once the hearing is completed, RAS will issue its final decision regarding the accident, which will outline the alleged violations in detail and the penalties incurred, as well as making binding recommendations for improving safety systems at railway bodies and proposals for an overall improvement of rail transport safety.

Forty-seven people died in the disaster, which left dozens injured. [AMNA]