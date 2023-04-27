Rail regulator summonses companies over collision

Flowers and candles are left by the public at the scene of the train crash in Tempe, northern Greece, which claimed the lives of 57 people and injured scores, on March 9. [AMNA]

After conducting an investigation into the collision that led to the February 28 railway disaster at Tempe in central Greece, the Regulatory Authority for Railways (RAS) has summonsed Hellenic Railways (OSE) and Hellenic Train to a hearing for alleged violations.

According to sources, the investigation revealed irregularities in both the training and transfer of the stationmaster on duty at the time of the accident (due to his age). It was also found that both the stationmaster and the train driver failed to follow safety protocols.

Following the conclusion of the hearing, RAS will issue its final decision regarding the accident, which will detail the alleged violations and the penalties imposed, as well as making binding recommendations for improvement.

The crash lead to the deaths of 57 people, most of them young, and left dozens injured. It also sparked a public outcry over the shortcomings and chronic failures of the state.