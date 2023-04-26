Egyptian national stands trial for rape in Thessaloniki

The trial has begun at a mixed jury court in Thessaloniki of 33-year-old man accused of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old refugee girl from Syria.

She gave birth in 2020 at Ippokratio hospital with forged documents provided by the suspect in order to conceal her age. Authorities began investigating the case in the Fall of 2020, three months after she gave birth.

The suspect, an Egyptian national, is currently detained in Grevena prison and already convicted of other offenses. According to the case file, the victim and her two sisters came to Greece in the summer of 2019, with their final destination being Germany where their mother lived.

In the meantime, the mother rented an apartment in Thessaloniki and agreed with the 33-year-old defendant, whom she knew through mutual acquaintances, that he would take care of the minor girls until their passage to Germany. The rape allegedly occurred during this time.