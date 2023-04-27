Androulakis: ‘In favor’ of coalition governments, needs strong PASOK showing

Nikos Androulakis, leader of PASOK-KINAL, Greece’s third largest party coalition, said on Thursday he is in favor of coalition governments provided his party does well in the upcoming elections on May 21, so that he can negotiate with the winner.

“I have spoken in favor of coalition governments. A prerequisite for PASOK’s participation is a strong percentage [in the elections] that will enable me to negotiate our political priorities,” Androulakis said at a session of the Delphi Economic Forum.

At the same time, he reiterated his position that he will not agree to support a government headed by conservative incumbent Kyriakos Mitsotakis or leftist opposition chief Alexis Tsipras in the event of an inconclusive election.

“The protagonists of the country’s major problems cannot be in leading positions,” he said when asked on the matter.

The head of PASOK-KINAL said that since his ascension to the party’s leadership he has been “trying to prove in practice what modern European social democracy means.”