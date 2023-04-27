Gov.gr portal now available in English

Gov.gr, the state’s digital portal, is now available in the English language.

The translation of the site facilitates the access of non-Greek-speaking residents to 1,547 online government services.

Gov.gr hosts every digital service that ministries, organizations, authorities and regional and municipal councils have put online.

Users can search directly for the service they are interested in or find it under the categories provided.

In addition, they can list all the services by their providing authority.