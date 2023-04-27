NEWS

Gov.gr portal now available in English

Gov.gr portal now available in English

Gov.gr, the state’s digital portal, is now available in the English language.

The translation of the site facilitates the access of non-Greek-speaking residents to 1,547 online government services.

Gov.gr hosts every digital service that ministries, organizations, authorities and regional and municipal councils have put online.

Users can search directly for the service they are interested in or find it under the categories provided.

In addition, they can list all the services by their providing authority.

Digital Transformation Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister pushes on for further digital reforms
NEWS

Minister pushes on for further digital reforms

Digital ID, driving license to be accepted in banks, telecoms in October
NEWS

Digital ID, driving license to be accepted in banks, telecoms in October

Mitos, new online public services platform, to be launched Friday
NEWS

Mitos, new online public services platform, to be launched Friday

Microsoft training of civil servants bearing fruit
NEWS

Microsoft training of civil servants bearing fruit

Gov’t: All transactions should be digital
STATE SERVICES

Gov’t: All transactions should be digital

Smart Attica Digital Innovation Hub opens at Demokritos research center
NEWS

Smart Attica Digital Innovation Hub opens at Demokritos research center