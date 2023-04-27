New Democracy 4.8 points ahead in MRB poll

A new opinion poll of voting intentions gives ruling center-right New Democracy a 4.8-percentage point lead over left-wing SYRIZA.

Asked about their voting preferences for the May 21 election by pollster MRB, 29.7% chose New Democracy, 24.9% SYRIZA, 8.3% socialist PASOK-Movement for Change, 5.1% Communist KKE, 4.6% nationalist Greek Solution and 3.2% left-wing MeRA25.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis appears more suitable for prime minister with 37.4% of preferences, compared to 31.1% who prefer Alexis Tsipras. Almost one in five (19.4%) believed neither candidate is suitable.

For the poll, commissioned by for OPEN TV, MRB interviewed 1,000 eligible voters from April 24-26. The maximum margin of error is +/- 2.84%.