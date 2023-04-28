Athens man who trained dog to attack cats being sought

Authorities in the eastern Athens suburb of Kaisariani are looking for a man who appears to have trained his dog to attack cats and other small animals.

In a post on Facebook, the Municipality of Kaisariani appealed for information after the dog – identified as a grey and black pit bull with differently colored eyes – killed a pet cat last Friday afternoon in Skopeftirio Park, in front of dozens of witnesses, including children.

According to the witnesses, the owner allegedly let the dog off his leash and encouraged him to chase the cat, laughing when he caught it.

The man – described as tall, thin, with closely cropped hair, several piercings and tattoos – reportedly walked away nonplussed.

Anyone with information about his identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the Kaisariani police, where a complaint over the incident has been filed.

Animal protection groups report that the same man is believed to be responsible for several other attacks on stray cats and small dogs.