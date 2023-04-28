NEWS

PM unveils country-wide ticket, headed by Irini Agapidaki

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis unveiled on Friday New Democracy’s (ND) country-wide list for the upcoming elections on May 21 that includes eight women and seven men.

First on the list of candidates is Irini Agapidaki, the Secretary General for Public Health, followed by Alternate Finance Minister Thodoris Skylakakis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, respectively. In the fourth place is Ioanna Lytrivi, the head of the National Organisation for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance. Finally, in fifth place is the secretary general of social solidarity, Giorgos Stamatis.

A portion of the 300 seats in Parliament, no more than 1/20, may be elected throughout the country instead of a specified constituency. The names in the list are decided by parties and include three Greeks who live abroad. These candidates receive seats in order of precedence, with the number of seats gained by the party determined by its overall percentage of the vote nationwide. 

