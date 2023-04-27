NEWS

Supreme Court excludes Bogdanos party from general election

[Intime News]

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Patriotic Union party of outgoing MP Konstantinos Bogdanos and Prodromos Emfietzoglou cannot contest the upcoming elections due to issues with its name and logo.

It is understood that a party called Patriotic Union-Greek Popular Coalition complained that Bogdanos and Emfietzoglou had appropriated its name.

While Emfietzoglou and Bogdanos were informed and invited to submitted a clarification, they failed to convince the authorities that the name belonged to them and had not been registered to others.

On that basis, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the complainant party was the rightful beneficiary of the name.

In addition, the court was ruled that the symbol used by the Bogdanos-Emfietzoglou Patriotic Union, the Vergina star, is a national symbol, the use of which is prohibited by law.

Politics Elections

