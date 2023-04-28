NEWS

Former Hellenic Railways chairman to face criminal prosecution

The wreckage of the trains lie on the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Friday. [AP]

The former chairperson of Hellenic Railways (OSE) and two members of the board that recommended the promotion to stationmaster of the official on duty on the night of the Tempe railway disaster are to face criminal charges for breach of duty, state broadcaster ERT has reported.

The appellate investigating magistrate has been informed about the prosecution and is expected to summons the three defendants to testify.

The Tempe railway collision lead to the deaths of 57 people, most of them young, and left dozens injured. It also sparked a public outcry over the shortcomings and chronic failures of the state.

