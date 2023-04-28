Another right-wing party barred from election

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Patrida party of Afroditi Latinopoulou cannot contest the upcoming elections due to issues with its name.

In a unanimous decision, the court upheld a complaint from outgoing MP Konstantinos Bogdanos, whose Patriotic Force for Change party is commonly known by its abbreviation Patrida, about the name of Latinopoulou’s organization.

When Bogdanos, a former New Democracy MP, set up Patrida in September last year, he appointed Latinopoulou, a failed New Democracy candidate, as his deputy president. Bogdanos later expelled Latinopoulou, but she proceeded to form a new party called Patrida-Afroditi Latinopoulou.

The court also rejected an appeal from Bogdanos against the National Creation coalition of Thanos Tzimeros and Failos Kranidiotis. Bogdanos’ party was once a constituent party of the coalition but Tzimeros and Kranidiotis expelled him when he announced his involvement with Latinopoulou.

On Thursday, the court has prohibited Bogdanos and Prodromos Emfietzoglou’s Patriotic Union party from participating in the election, upholding an appeal from another minor party, which claimed that the Patriotic Union had stolen its name.

The court also unanimously rejected complaints from former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris and Dimitris Michakis against the names of each other’s party – both entities claim the right to be known as the “Greeks” party.