The six main parties have agreed to a televised pre-election debate, which will be held on May 10 at 9 p.m., state broadcaster ERT has reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the interparty elections committee, which was chaired by caretaker Interior Minister Kalliopi Spanou.

The debate, which will be conducted by ERT journalist Giorgos Kouvaras, will air on six channels.