SYRIZA unveils state-wide electoral list

SYRIZA has unveiled its state-wide list for the upcoming elections on May 21, the composition of which is equally balanced between male and female candidates.

The 15-name list was announced by party spokesperson Popi Tsapanidou, who said “its composition reflects the values of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, its roots in Greek society, the renewal of the party and the dynamics of political change.”

First on the list of candidates is Othon Iliopoulos, associate professor of medicine of Harvard Medical School, who is followed by journalist Elena Akrita and retired admiral and former defense minister Evangelos Apostolakis, respectively. In fourth place is Tsapanidou herself. Fifth is Michalis Kalogirou, a former justice minister and director of SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ office.

The other names on the list are Jenny Leivadarou, Thanasis Tsakris, Georgette Lalis, Stefanos Kasselakis, Zacharoula Tsirigoti, Konstantinos Vlachakis, Anastasia Romanou, Homer Poulakis, Dora Tsambazi and Alekos Flambouraris.

A portion of the 300 seats in Parliament, no more than 1/20, may be elected throughout the country instead of a specified constituency. The names in the list are decided by parties. These candidates receive seats in order of precedence, with the number of seats gained by the party determined by its overall percentage of the vote nationwide.