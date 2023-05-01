NEWS

Dendias in Vienna for talks

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is scheduled to visit Vienna on Tuesday to meet with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg. 

The discussions will revolve around strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing coordination within the EU, and addressing global issues such as migration, refugees, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and developments in the Western Balkans.

The two ministers will first hold a private meeting before proceeding to have extensive talks with their delegations. Following this, they will make a joint statement to the press at approximately 1 p.m. (Greek time). 

Apart from his meeting with Schallenberg, during his stay in Vienna, Dendias will also have a meeting with Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). [AMNA]

