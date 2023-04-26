NEWS

Greek nationals and families rescued from Sudan with German assistance

Greek nationals and families rescued from Sudan with German assistance

Thirteen individuals, including Greeks and members of their families, were rescued and airlifted from Sudan on Wednesday, arriving in Amman, Jordan on German flights.

One of the rescued individuals was the Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Nubia, Savvas.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his gratitude to his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, for her country’s assistance in rescuing Greeks and their family members from Sudan.

The ministry stated that efforts to rescue compatriots and their families from Sudan continue to be carried out in close coordination with EU partners and allies.

Violence between warring generals in the Northeast African country has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

War Diplomacy Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says
NEWS

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan, Borrell says

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan
NEWS

More Greeks evacuated from Sudan

FM briefs parliamentary parties on the situation in Sudan
NEWS

FM briefs parliamentary parties on the situation in Sudan

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy
NEWS

Bomb squad called to Russian Embassy

Five more Greeks evacuated from Sudan
NEWS

Five more Greeks evacuated from Sudan

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis
NEWS

Dendias raises concerns over EU handling of Sudan crisis