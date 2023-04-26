Greek nationals and families rescued from Sudan with German assistance

Thirteen individuals, including Greeks and members of their families, were rescued and airlifted from Sudan on Wednesday, arriving in Amman, Jordan on German flights.

One of the rescued individuals was the Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Nubia, Savvas.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias expressed his gratitude to his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, for her country’s assistance in rescuing Greeks and their family members from Sudan.

The ministry stated that efforts to rescue compatriots and their families from Sudan continue to be carried out in close coordination with EU partners and allies.

Violence between warring generals in the Northeast African country has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.