Brothers to face magistrate over 2021 murder of journalist

A woman places a flower at a makeshift memorial where journalist Giorgos Karaivaz was gunned down two years in the southern Athens suburb of Alimos, in a 2021 file photo. [InTime News]

The two brothers aged 48 and 40 who were arrested on Friday for the murder of journalist Giorgos Karaivaz two years ago outside his house in the southern suburb of Alimos will testify before an investigating magistrate on Wednesday.

The use in the murder plot of a white van of a cleaning company owned by the older of the two brothers and the fact that in the period leading up to and following the murder their mobile phones were inactive are cited as aggravating circumstances against them.

The Hellenic Police has been unable to determine the role of each of the arrested men in the murder. It did, however, provide evidence aimed at identifying, without naming, the instigator, and thus the possible motive for the execution of the journalist.

Police are also hoping the case will shed light on some more death contracts other than the one against Karaivaz.

One of the brothers, aged 40, was accused in the past of being part of a blackmailing ring selling protection to 150 shops in Attica. The 40-year-old allegedly collected money for protection from bars in Kerameikos. Two of the three persons that were linked to that particular ring are also mentioned in the Karaivaz file.

Moreover, the file of the Karaivaz case also refers to Giorgos Mitsou, owner of gas stations, who was murdered at a gas station in June 2022. The file states that one of the brothers maintained contact with him. Police sources said the 40-year-old brother was responsible for the security of Mitsou. The latter had, a few days before he was killed, allegedly agreed to replace members of his personal guard at the 40-year-old’s suggestion.

Mistou’s murder had been linked to the Greek mafia, as was that six months earlier of Giannis Skaftouros, who was well-known figure in the criminal underground.