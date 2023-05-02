Sentenced PAOK chairman cleared of pitch invasion

PAOK Chairman Ivan Savvidis was acquitted on appeal by a Thessaloniki court for his pitch invasion during the Greek Super League fixture between PAOK and AEK Athens in March 2018, but received an eight-month suspended sentence after being found guilty for the weapon he had on him.

Although Savvidis had a permit to carry a weapon, the law forbids anyone from going onto the pitch with any object that can cause injury.

The then sporting director, Lubos Michel, who also walked onto the pitch was also found not guilty.

The Thessaloniki court issued its ruling due to the change in the relevant law.

In the first instance the president and owner of PAOK was given a 25-month prison sentence while Michel was handed a 10-month one.

The other six members of Savvidis’ guard who were accused were also acquitted.