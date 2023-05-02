NEWS

Sentenced PAOK chairman cleared of pitch invasion

Sentenced PAOK chairman cleared of pitch invasion
File photo. [InTime News]

PAOK Chairman Ivan Savvidis was acquitted on appeal by a Thessaloniki court for his pitch invasion during the Greek Super League fixture between PAOK and AEK Athens in March 2018, but received an eight-month suspended sentence after being found guilty for the weapon he had on him.

Although Savvidis had a permit to carry a weapon, the law forbids anyone from going onto the pitch with any object that can cause injury.

The then sporting director, Lubos Michel, who also walked onto the pitch was also found not guilty.

The Thessaloniki court issued its ruling due to the change in the relevant law.

In the first instance the president and owner of PAOK was given a 25-month prison sentence while Michel was handed a 10-month one.

The other six members of Savvidis’ guard who were accused were also acquitted. 

Justice Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos
NEWS

Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos

Courts to halt operations around elections
NEWS

Courts to halt operations around elections

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party
NEWS

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

Far-right party’s legal maneuver fails
NEWS

Far-right party’s legal maneuver fails

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests
NEWS

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests

Compensation over Moria refugee camp deaths upheld
NEWS

Compensation over Moria refugee camp deaths upheld