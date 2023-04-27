Defendant allegedly confesses to dealing fatal blow to Alkis Kampanos

One of the 12 defendants in the trial over the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos and the injury of two friends by a group of hooligans in Thessaloniki in February 2022 allegedly confessed on Thursday to dealing the fatal blow to the victim.

“I want to say that I am the one who stabbed Alkis in the leg. He was a fleeting shadow that I don’t remember well. Attending this trial for the last two to three weeks I realized it listening to all the coroners,” the 21-year-old defendant allegedly told the Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki.

“It’s hard to remember this whole incident. When I heard that a guy had passed away, I was shocked – that’s the truth. I want Alkis’ parents to know the truth. I was honest from the start, I just didn’t have it that clear in my mind. I still have my doubts if I did, but in talks with the lawyers and the medical examiner, I was told that this stab wound fits the knife. I am sure, I am convinced, that it was done by me.”

The injury to which the defendant allegedly confessed to is the one on the femoral artery, which, combined with the blows to the head, caused Alkis’ death, as stated in the forensic report signed by medical examiner Leda Kovatsis.

Of the other defendants, some apologized to the family for their actions and others have denied the actions attributed to them, claiming that they did not attack Kampanos. The 12 defendants are charged with premeditated murder. Two of Kampanos’ friends were also injured in the attack.