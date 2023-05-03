Man arrested in Crete for alleged assault on pregnant partner

Greek police arrested a 34-year-old man from Bulgaria in the city of Hania on the island of Crete on Tuesday for allegedly attacking his 19-year-old pregnant partner.

According to reports, the man is accused of hitting the young woman on the head with a glass bottle.

The incident took place in the early evening, and the man was apprehended around 9 p.m. He was subsequently taken into custody, and authorities are expected to bring charges against him.

At this time, it is unclear what motivated the attack, and there is no information available about the condition of the victim.