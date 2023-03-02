NEWS

PM releases statement to thank international leaders for their support

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis released a statement on social media to thank all international leaders who sent messages of solidarity and condolences following the deadly train crash in central Greece on Wednesday.

“In the midst of the terrible suffering and loss of life at Tempi, we are heartened by the messages of sympathy and support from around the world. To all that have reached out during this very difficult time, we thank you,” stated Mitsotakis.

Among those who reached out to Greek officials are United States President Joe Biden, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Diplomacy Death Transport

