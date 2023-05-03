President Sakellaropoulou attends ANZAC memorial events on Limnos

‘I wanted to enrich the institution, to add a few brushstrokes of my own, particularly with regard to reaching out to society – in a way, I believe that fully respects the substance of my responsibilities as outlined in the Constitution, and custom,’ says Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. [Thodoris Manolopoulos/Presidency of the Hellenic Republic]

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou, accompanied by the Governor General of Australia David Hurley, visited the island of Limnos on Wednesday to attend memorial events to commemorate the fallen of the Gallipoli Campaign, which were held at the Allied Cemetery of Moudros on the island.

“The legendary ANZAC, the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps, have a special place among those who took part in the Gallipoli battle,” Sakellaropoulou said.

“Today that another war is raging on our continent after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is even more important to remember and honor the sacrifice of all those who defended freedom, democracy and a peaceful co-existence between peoples,” she added.

On his part, Hurley offered warm thanks for the events to commemorate and honor the fallen ANZAC troops that have been held on the island of Limnos for over 20 years, and referred to the historic importance of the Gallipoli battle, as well as to the courage of the Australian and New Zealand soldiers. [AMNA]