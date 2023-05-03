Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.9% in March

The Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.9% of the workforce in March this year, from 11.3% in February and 12.7% in March 2022, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.

More specifically, the number of unemployed people totalled 508,744, down 100,395 from March 2022 (16.5%) and down 14,096 from February 2023 (2.7%). The unemployment rate among women was 14.5% (16.8% in March 2022) and among men it fell to 7.8% from 9.4%, respectively.

The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 24.2% from 28.9% in 2022 and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.2% from 11.9%, respectively. The number of employed people was 4,166,819, down 0.1% from March 2022 but up 1.4% from February 2023. [AMNA]