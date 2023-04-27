NEWS

Trade unionists urge participation in May Day rallies

[InTime News]

The country’s largest trade union federation has called for mass participation in May Day rallies on Monday across the country.

The General Confederation of Workers in Greece (GSEE), which represents private-sector workers, said it would assemble at 11 a.m. at Klathmonos Square in central Athens.

“On May Day 2023, the workers of the country continue to face inflation, unemployment, social poverty, the limitation of labor rights, precariousness and insecurity in the workplaces,” the GSEE said.

“For that reason, we are fighting for a present and a future without inflation, social poverty, job insecurity and inequalities.”

