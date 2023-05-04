NEWS

On-call duty provision revoked after doctors react

Following strong pushback from hospital doctors’ representatives, the Health Ministry issued a new circular early Wednesday afternoon revoking the provision governing on-call duty for National Health Service (ESY) hospitals that had been introduced only last Friday.

The ministry cited the need for further processing of the relevant proposal by the Central Health Council, noting that “until the latest Central Health Council proposal, the pre-circular regulations for hospital on-call duty remain in force.”

The ministry sent a circular to hospitals on Friday, giving them new instructions on how clinics and hospital departments should be on call in cases where, due to shortages, existing staff are unable to cover on-call duties. However doctors’ representatives reacted strongly to these particular directives, stressing that the health of patients is at risk and warning the scheme will lead to a new wave of resignations. 

Health

