Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the town of Chania, Crete, on Wednesday for allegedly raping a Finnish tourist.

The incident was reported to the local police station by the 20-year-old woman who is holidaying on the island. The woman told police she met the alleged perpetrator on Labor Day at the hotel where he works. They exchanged messages on social media and arranged to meet the next day. The two headed to the beach where they talked until about 1:30 in the morning, when the 22-year-old physically assaulted her.

The suspect is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.