NEWS

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 
[Shutterstock]

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the town of Chania, Crete, on Wednesday for allegedly raping a Finnish tourist.

The incident was reported to the local police station by the 20-year-old woman who is holidaying on the island. The woman told police she met the alleged perpetrator on Labor Day at the hotel where he works. They exchanged messages on social media and arranged to meet the next day. The two headed to the beach where they talked until about 1:30 in the morning, when the 22-year-old physically assaulted her.

The suspect is expected to appear before a prosecutor later in the day.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom
NEWS

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom

Man, 21, attacks teenager over sports jersey
NEWS

Man, 21, attacks teenager over sports jersey

Two brothers remanded over journalist’s murder
NEWS

Two brothers remanded over journalist’s murder

Police question man over hand grenade at residential complex
NEWS

Police question man over hand grenade at residential complex

New Democracy HQ bomb scare deemed a prank
NEWS

New Democracy HQ bomb scare deemed a prank

Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over school shooting in Serbia
NEWS

Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over school shooting in Serbia