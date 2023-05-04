NEWS

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center
File photo.

A 17-year-old from Crete, who was imprisoned in a youth detention center in Volos, central Greece, for about six months, told police he was gang raped and beaten throughout his incarceration.

On March 20, three days after her son was released from the detention center, the teen’s mother told police that he had confided in her in the car. The 17-year-old was called to give his statement, in the presence of a psychologist, after which he underwent a medical examination.

“I was raped by five people almost every night for about 15 days until I was released,” the teen was quoted as telling local news website Cretalive.gr, with his parents by his side. He said that the group of five assailants, whom he can name, had sexually abused another minor in the bathroom.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom
NEWS

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom

Man, 21, attacks teenager over sports jersey
NEWS

Man, 21, attacks teenager over sports jersey

Two brothers remanded over journalist’s murder
NEWS

Two brothers remanded over journalist’s murder

Police question man over hand grenade at residential complex
NEWS

Police question man over hand grenade at residential complex

New Democracy HQ bomb scare deemed a prank
NEWS

New Democracy HQ bomb scare deemed a prank