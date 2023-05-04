Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center

A 17-year-old from Crete, who was imprisoned in a youth detention center in Volos, central Greece, for about six months, told police he was gang raped and beaten throughout his incarceration.

On March 20, three days after her son was released from the detention center, the teen’s mother told police that he had confided in her in the car. The 17-year-old was called to give his statement, in the presence of a psychologist, after which he underwent a medical examination.

“I was raped by five people almost every night for about 15 days until I was released,” the teen was quoted as telling local news website Cretalive.gr, with his parents by his side. He said that the group of five assailants, whom he can name, had sexually abused another minor in the bathroom.