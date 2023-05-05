NEWS

Multinational special forces exercise ends

[InTime News]

The Orion 23 Special Forces – Special Operations Forces Exercise, which was held in parallel with Iniochos 23, was completed on Thursday with the participation of contingents from the US, France, Cyprus, Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro. 

On the Greek side, in addition to the newly created Special Warfare Command (SOC) of the General Staff, there was also participation by the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit (EKAM) of the Hellenic Police and the Underwater Missions Unit (MYA) of the Hellenic Coast Guard. The exercise featured a series of scenarios conducted in the wider Attica-Viotia region. 

The deputy chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Fragkiskos Leloudas, noted that in the volatile security environment in Syria, Libya, Lebanon and most recently Sudan, the armed forces contribute to Greece’s pivotal role as a pillar of stability and security in the Balkans, the East Mediterranean and beyond. 

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos received his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, with both sides reaffirming the strong military ties that have developed between the two countries.

