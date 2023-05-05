Explosion at post office branch in Peristeri prompts police investigation

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) were alerted to an explosion that occurred at 4 a.m. on Friday morning at a post office branch of the Hellenic Post (ELTA) in the western Attica suburb of Peristeri.

Reports indicate that unknown individuals planted a homemade explosive device at the branch, which is located on Kyklaminon Street. The resulting explosion caused damage to the building’s facade.

ELAS is currently investigating the incident and working to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.