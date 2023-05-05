NEWS

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old woman

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old woman
File photo.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from the Congo in the central Athens neighborhood of Ampelokipoi on charges of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old American woman. 

According to the victim’s report to the police, she had met the suspect through social media, and he then took her to a house on Panagi Kyriakou Street where the alleged assault took place.

The Ampelokipi police station is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Explosion at post office branch in Peristeri prompts police investigation
NEWS

Explosion at post office branch in Peristeri prompts police investigation

8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting
NEWS

8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting

Suspected fraudster wanted in Switzerland arrested at Athens Airport 
NEWS

Suspected fraudster wanted in Switzerland arrested at Athens Airport 

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center
NEWS

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom
NEWS

Man arrested for secretly filming wife, kids in bathroom