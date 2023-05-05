Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old woman

Police arrested a 20-year-old man from the Congo in the central Athens neighborhood of Ampelokipoi on charges of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old American woman.

According to the victim’s report to the police, she had met the suspect through social media, and he then took her to a house on Panagi Kyriakou Street where the alleged assault took place.

The Ampelokipi police station is currently conducting an investigation into the incident.