Women arrested in Thessaloniki for leaving baby in parked car while shopping
Two women aged 22 and 27 were arrested in the Pylaia area on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, for endangering the life of a minor on Thursday. The women had left a 4-month-old baby alone inside a parked car while they went shopping at a department store.
A passerby noticed the infant inside the car with the window half-open and immediately alerted the police. The baby was left alone for at least 40 minutes, according to a witness.
Police officers found the two Albanian women inside the store and arrested them. The 22-year-old is believed to be the mother of the baby, while the 27-year-old is the owner of the vehicle.