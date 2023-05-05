NEWS

Women arrested in Thessaloniki for leaving baby in parked car while shopping

Women arrested in Thessaloniki for leaving baby in parked car while shopping
File photo.

Two women aged 22 and 27 were arrested in the Pylaia area on the outskirts of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, for endangering the life of a minor on Thursday. The women had left a 4-month-old baby alone inside a parked car while they went shopping at a department store.

A passerby noticed the infant inside the car with the window half-open and immediately alerted the police. The baby was left alone for at least 40 minutes, according to a witness.

Police officers found the two Albanian women inside the store and arrested them. The 22-year-old is believed to be the mother of the baby, while the 27-year-old is the owner of the vehicle.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old woman
NEWS

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 19-year-old woman

Explosion at post office branch in Peristeri prompts police investigation
NEWS

Explosion at post office branch in Peristeri prompts police investigation

8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting
NEWS

8 fatally shot in Serbia a day after deadly school shooting

Suspected fraudster wanted in Switzerland arrested at Athens Airport 
NEWS

Suspected fraudster wanted in Switzerland arrested at Athens Airport 

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center
NEWS

Teen reports gang rape, beatings in youth detention center

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete on suspicion of raping Finnish tourist 