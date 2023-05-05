Influential composer Yannis Markopoulos hospitalized

One of Greece’s most influential composers of the 20th century, Yannis Markopoulos, was admitted on Friday to the intensive care unit of the Alexandra General Hospital in Athens after complications that occurred during treatment of the cancer he has been suffering from for the last year.

The 84-year-old Cretan-born composer has written music for theater, cinema, television, dance, symphony orchestra, opera and oratorios.

He created his own music school through the “back to the roots” movement.

A further announcement was expected later on Friday about the progress of his health.