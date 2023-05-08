NEWS

Arrests made in Thessaloniki rooftop pursuit following arson incident

Two suspects have been arrested in Thessaloniki in northern Greece after a thrilling pursuit of hooded individuals leaping from rooftop to rooftop. One of them was apprehended just before 7 a.m. while attempting to flee, while the second remained on a rooftop near a church for approximately 30 minutes.

The fugitive was persuaded to surrender by the priest of the church, who awaited his descent from the rooftop. Embracing the priest, the perpetrator was then escorted to a waiting police vehicle.

The incident unfolded when both suspects became trapped on a rooftop in the city center due to a fire that erupted in a ground-floor store. The fire originated in a mobile phone repair shop located at the intersection of Venizelou and Vasilissis Irakliou streets, prompting a response from the fire department under unknown circumstances.

Both suspects deny any involvement in the arson incident.

