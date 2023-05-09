NEWS

AI recruited in effort to prevent forest fires

Artificial intelligence is being deployed in the battle for the prevention and management of forest fires through innovative programs developed and coordinated by the National Observatory of Athens (NOA).

More specifically, forest fire risk is being assessed through the Deep Cube and SeasFire programs, which started in January 2021 and March 2022 respectively.

“The aim of Deep Cube is to exploit a very large wealth of satellite data that is available at the moment, free of charge, combined with artificial intelligence technologies to enable us to extract new information from the satellite data,” Yiannis Papoutsis of the Institute for Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Applications and Remote Sensing (IAASARS) told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency. 

He added that several technologies/applications of Deep Cube include forest fire risk assessment.

Fire Technology

