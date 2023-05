A Thessaloniki appeals court has sentenced a 65-year-old man to seven years’ imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a 6-year-old neighbor.

The case became known in 2018 when the victim told her parents about the abuse, which began two years beforehand.

The man was sentenced to 10 years at the first instance and was released pending appeal.

He continued to deny the charges before the appeals court, describing them as fiction. [AMNA]