Two suspects in Qatargate case released from house arrest

Francesco Giorgi and MEP Eva Kaili [File photo]

Belgian authorities have released two suspects in the Qatargate corruption scandal from house arrest on conditions.

Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella and Francesco Giorgi, the Italian parliamentary assistant of Greek MEP Eva Kaili, had been under house arrest after spending several months in prison in the case of alleged bribes from Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania to influence European Parliament decision making.

Giorgi is the former close associate of MEP turned informant Pier Antonio Panzeri as well as the partner of Kaili, the highest-profile official arrested in the case.

Tarabella and Giorgi will no longer be required to wear an electronic tracking ankle bracelet.

