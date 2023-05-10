NEWS

Father faces charges after tragic death of baby left in car

Father faces charges after tragic death of baby left in car
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A 37-year-old man from the northwestern town of Arta appeared before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday following the tragic death of his 5.5-month-old baby, who was left locked inside a car for a minimum of 5 hours. The father of the baby is now facing charges of negligent manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the University Hospital of Ioannina on Wednesday to determine the precise cause of the infant’s death.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the 27-year-old mother left for work, and the 37-year-old, an employee of the grid operator DEDDIE, took the baby to drop off at the daycare center before proceeding to his own job.

However, instead of following the intended plan to take the child to the daycare center, the man went directly to his workplace, inadvertently leaving the baby inside the car, securely fastened in a child seat. Unaware of his oversight, he continued with his work until around noon when he realized the mistake. Tragically, it was already too late.

He promptly rushed the child to the hospital, where doctors made efforts to resuscitate the infant. Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thessaloniki: Man jailed for sexual abuse of girl
NEWS

Thessaloniki: Man jailed for sexual abuse of girl

Brothers suspected of assassinating Greek journalist to testify before prosecutor
NEWS

Brothers suspected of assassinating Greek journalist to testify before prosecutor

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party
NEWS

Supreme Court to decide fate of Kasidiaris party

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests
NEWS

Reporters Without Borders hail Karaivaz arrests

Karaivaz murder suspects given deadline to testify
NEWS

Karaivaz murder suspects given deadline to testify

Former leading Golden Dawn officials cleared of inciting racist violence
NEWS

Former leading Golden Dawn officials cleared of inciting racist violence