Father faces charges after tragic death of baby left in car

A 37-year-old man from the northwestern town of Arta appeared before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday following the tragic death of his 5.5-month-old baby, who was left locked inside a car for a minimum of 5 hours. The father of the baby is now facing charges of negligent manslaughter in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the University Hospital of Ioannina on Wednesday to determine the precise cause of the infant’s death.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday when the 27-year-old mother left for work, and the 37-year-old, an employee of the grid operator DEDDIE, took the baby to drop off at the daycare center before proceeding to his own job.

However, instead of following the intended plan to take the child to the daycare center, the man went directly to his workplace, inadvertently leaving the baby inside the car, securely fastened in a child seat. Unaware of his oversight, he continued with his work until around noon when he realized the mistake. Tragically, it was already too late.

He promptly rushed the child to the hospital, where doctors made efforts to resuscitate the infant. Unfortunately, their attempts were unsuccessful.