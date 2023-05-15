NEWS

Frontex: Migrant crossings via central Med soaring

Frontex: Migrant crossings via central Med soaring
[AP]

Climate change is pushing more people to move to the European Union than conflict is, and the EU border agency Frontex has warned that this could result in record numbers of individuals illegally entering the bloc.

Frontex documented 330,000 irregular entries across all routes last year, the largest amount since 2016, and as a result, rhetoric against immigration has intensified in EU nations including Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria.

The arrival of at least 1 million refugees in Europe in 2015, the majority of whom were fleeing the Syrian war, prompted the EU to bolster asylum regulations and secure its external borders.

So far this year, Frontex said, the number of people trying to reach European shores from North Africa via routes heading to Italy has increased by 292% between January and April compared to the same period in 2022, reaching 42,200.

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police evacuate migrants stranded on Evros River islet
NEWS

Police evacuate migrants stranded on Evros River islet

Refugees sought to fill job vacancies in tourism sector
NEWS

Refugees sought to fill job vacancies in tourism sector

39 migrants abandoned on Evros islet are rescued
NEWS

39 migrants abandoned on Evros islet are rescued

Skyros: 27 migrants found on county road
NEWS

Skyros: 27 migrants found on county road

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia
NEWS

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia

EU’s Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia
NEWS

EU’s Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia