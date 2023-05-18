NEWS

Schools recruited ahead of Sunday ballot

[Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]

The distribution of electoral materials at schools around the country designated as polling stations continues unabated in the run-up to Greece’s national elections.

As a result, there will be some changes to schedules over the the next few days. According to the Education Ministry circular, primary and secondary schools throughout Greece will not operate on Friday, nor on Monday, the day after the elections.

Over 9 million Greeks aged over 17 are eligible to vote. A total of 1,622 people will be working, an increase from 1,184 in 2019. 

Elections

