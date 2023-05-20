Party leaders host pre-election meal for reporters

Party leaders have been hosting their traditional meal for political reporters ahead of Sunday’s election.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis gathered with journalists at a café on Ermou Street, in central Athens, where much of the conversation was said to have focused on Olympiakos’ participation in the Euroleague final on Sunday.

The Euroleague final was also reportedly the main topic of conversation at the Piraeus restaurant where SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had invited reporters.

Communist Party central committee general secretary Dimtiris Koutsoubas picked a taverna in the northern suburb of Kalogreza, which is in his constituency, for his pre-election meal with journalists. [AMNA]