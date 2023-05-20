Greeks abroad go to the polls

Almost 23,000 Greeks living abroad go to the polls Saturday, in an historic step that sees the diaspora participate in national elections in their place of residence for the first time.

After decades of proposals and plans, a provision that is included in the Constitution was finally made law in 2019 with cross-party consensus.

The 22,825 Greeks who are registered in the special electoral rolls abroad will vote in 35 countries around the world, where 99 polling stations have been set up in 85 cities.

The polling stations are located in embassies and consulates, Greek Orthodox Church premises and Greek community buildings.

Polling stations were established where there were at least 40 voters registered.

More than 4,870 Greek voters are registered in polling stations in the United Kingdom (set up in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and Edinburgh); 3,326 in Germany (in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Dresden, Hanover, Nuremberg, Aachen, Wuppertal, Cologne, Bielefeld, Dortmund and Ludwigshafen); 1,935 of the Netherlands (The Hague, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Eindhoven); 1,680 of the USA (San Francisco, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago and Tampa); and 1,629 in Belgium (Brussels, Antwerp); 1,462 in Cyprus (in Nicosia, Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos).

Voters abroad who want to confirm their registration is set and be informed of their voting location should visit https://mpp.ypes.gov.gr/#/ of the Interior Ministry, “Learn where you are voting” (in Greek), and fill in their surname, name, father’s name, and year of birth. [AMNA]