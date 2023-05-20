NEWS

Country gears up for election day

With less than 24 hours remaining until the start of voting in the general election in Greece, the voting process began on Saturday as polling stations abroad opened to allow Greeks registered to vote abroad cast their ballot.

Of the 9.8 million voters on the electoral rolls, 400,000 are first-time voters.

Voters must have turned 17 by 2023 and be registered to vote with their local municipality.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, 21,529 polling stations across the country will open their doors.

Voting will continue until 7 p.m.

A total of 35 parties and alliances, as well as one independent, are contesting the election.

Under the Constitution, voting is mandatory but there are no sanctions for those who fail to do so.

Voters can find out which polling station they are registered to vote in online (https://mpp.ypes.gov.gr/#/) or via the 24-hour phone lines 2131361500 and 2131313800. They must also present a valid ID (ID card, digital ID, passport, driving license, etc) at the polling station. [AMNA, Kathimerini]

Elections

