SYRIZA turmoil as senior MP resigns

Main opposition SYRIZA was plunged into turmoil almost on the eve of elections after the announcement that one of its senior MPs, Giorgos Katrougalos, would not be running following the backlash sparked by his comments in a TV interview on Wednesday that the party planned, if it were elected, to link insurance contributions to income level for both wage earners and freelancers.

Katrougalos’ remarks to Blue Sky about reintroducing the 20% tax on freelancers’ insurance contributions caused a political storm inside and outside SYRIZA, as well as his resignation.

In response to the fallout, Katrougalos issued a statement to clarify his remarks. “With regard to the contributions, I expressed my personal opinion that it is better that most people pay less and no one is overburdened,” he said.

This statement, however, was not considered sufficient. “SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s Contract for Change is absolutely clear as to this,” SYRIZA said in a statement, without naming Katrougalos. “It is our collective dream, our ethical obligation, committing us to implementing it. Anybody who deviates from the Contract for Change, either consciously or by mistake, exempts himself from the collective effort toward the great change.”

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras also stressed in an interview with in.gr that his party’s program does not envisage an increase in contributions. “In the program, freelancers will see changes in their lives, but the changes will be positive,” Tsipras said.

In a new statement, Karougalos essentially called on the citizens of his constituency not to vote for him. “If there was a hidden agenda, would I have revealed it self-willingly two days before the elections? But the damage is being done by the instrument of the right’s media empire… I take full political responsibility for my position and I declare that I am withdrawing from the electoral battle,” he said.

Government spokesman Akis Skertsos said Katrougalos was “simply caught in the act,” while PASOK spokesperson Dimitris Mantzos stressed that “SYRIZA confirms its credibility deficit, which makes it a golden sponsor of New Democracy.” He added, “Anyone who deviates from the Contract of Change, either consciously or by mistake, puts himself outside the collective effort for the great change.”

Sources in the elections directorate at the Interior Ministry said that since Katrougalos’ candidacy has been declared by the Supreme Court, it remains in force. If elected, he has the right to surrender his seat.